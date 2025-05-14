Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Charlotte metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. South Point High School

- Location: Gaston County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 955 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#24. Clover High School

- Location: Clover School District, SC

- Enrollment: 2,685 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#23. Hickory Ridge High School

- Location: Cabarrus County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 1,720 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#22. Gaston Early College High School

- Location: Gaston County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 230 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

A student solving a math equation on a whiteboard.

#21. Cox Mill High School

- Location: Cabarrus County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 1,762 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#20. Myers Park High School

- Location: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 3,593 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#19. William Amos Hough High School

- Location: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 2,518 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#18. Cuthbertson High School

- Location: Union County Public Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 1,938 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#17. Cabarrus Early College of Technology

- Location: Cabarrus County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 223 (28:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#16. Community School of Davidson

- Location: Davidson, NC

- Enrollment: 1,501 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

A student talking to a teacher in the hallway.

#15. Union County Early College

- Location: Union County Public Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 303 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#14. Providence High School

- Location: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 2,048 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#13. Nation Ford High School

- Location: Fort Mill School District, SC

- Enrollment: 1,877 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#12. Pine Lake Preparatory School

- Location: Mooresville, NC

- Enrollment: 1,879 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#11. Socrates Academy

- Location: Matthews, NC

- Enrollment: 864 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#10. Cabarrus-Kannapolis Early College High School

- Location: Cabarrus County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 239 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#9. Fort Mill High School

- Location: Fort Mill School District, SC

- Enrollment: 2,036 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#8. Catawba Ridge High School

- Location: Fort Mill School District, SC

- Enrollment: 1,530 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#7. Lake Norman Charter School

- Location: Huntersville, NC

- Enrollment: 2,215 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#6. Charlotte Engineering Early College

- Location: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 300 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. Highland School of Technology

- Location: Gaston County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 514 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

A pencil case full of pens, pencils, and highlighters spilling on a table.

#4. Central Academy of Technology & Arts

- Location: Union County Public Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 821 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Weddington High School

- Location: Union County Public Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 1,836 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Marvin Ridge High School

- Location: Union County Public Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 2,074 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Ardrey Kell High School

- Location: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 3,529 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.