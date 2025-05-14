Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Charlotte metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. South Point High School
- Location: Gaston County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 955 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#24. Clover High School
- Location: Clover School District, SC
- Enrollment: 2,685 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#23. Hickory Ridge High School
- Location: Cabarrus County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 1,720 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#22. Gaston Early College High School
- Location: Gaston County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 230 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#21. Cox Mill High School
- Location: Cabarrus County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 1,762 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#20. Myers Park High School
- Location: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 3,593 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#19. William Amos Hough High School
- Location: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 2,518 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#18. Cuthbertson High School
- Location: Union County Public Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 1,938 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#17. Cabarrus Early College of Technology
- Location: Cabarrus County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 223 (28:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#16. Community School of Davidson
- Location: Davidson, NC
- Enrollment: 1,501 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#15. Union County Early College
- Location: Union County Public Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 303 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#14. Providence High School
- Location: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 2,048 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#13. Nation Ford High School
- Location: Fort Mill School District, SC
- Enrollment: 1,877 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#12. Pine Lake Preparatory School
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- Enrollment: 1,879 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#11. Socrates Academy
- Location: Matthews, NC
- Enrollment: 864 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#10. Cabarrus-Kannapolis Early College High School
- Location: Cabarrus County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 239 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#9. Fort Mill High School
- Location: Fort Mill School District, SC
- Enrollment: 2,036 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#8. Catawba Ridge High School
- Location: Fort Mill School District, SC
- Enrollment: 1,530 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#7. Lake Norman Charter School
- Location: Huntersville, NC
- Enrollment: 2,215 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#6. Charlotte Engineering Early College
- Location: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 300 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#5. Highland School of Technology
- Location: Gaston County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 514 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. Central Academy of Technology & Arts
- Location: Union County Public Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 821 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. Weddington High School
- Location: Union County Public Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 1,836 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Marvin Ridge High School
- Location: Union County Public Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 2,074 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Ardrey Kell High School
- Location: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 3,529 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.