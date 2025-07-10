Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Asheville metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.

#10. Brevard Academy

- School grades: K-8

- Location: Pisgah Forest, NC

- Enrollment: 417 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#9. Bethel Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Haywood County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 249 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#8. Montford North Star Academy

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Asheville City Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 217 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#7. The Franklin School of Innovation

- School grades: 5-12

- Location: Asheville, NC

- Enrollment: 749 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#6. Cane Creek Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Buncombe County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 470 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#5. Rugby Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Henderson County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 838 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#4. Evergreen Community Charter School

- School grades: K-8

- Location: Asheville, NC

- Enrollment: 437 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#3. The Mountain Community School

- School grades: K-8

- Location: Hendersonville, NC

- Enrollment: 197 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#2. North Buncombe Middle School

- School grades: 7-8

- Location: Buncombe County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 508 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#1. Polk County Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Polk County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 471 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A