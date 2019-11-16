Police: 5 people fatally shot, including 3 children, at San Diego residence

Five people are dead, including three children after a shooting at a San Diego residence Saturday, according to police in San Diego.
UPDATE: Multiple people have died including children in a shooting that occurred in a home in Paradise Hills San Diego Police have confirmed. https://t.co/qJvT9XdYcY— #NBC7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) November 16, 2019
One child was also shot and was taken to a hospital, police said.
Update 2:55 p.m. EST Nov. 16: Police were called to a home in the Paradise Hills neighborhood of San Diego at 6:49 a.m. Saturday, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune. The gunman is believed to be among the dead, homicide Lt. Matt Dobbs told reporters.
Detectives did not say which family member is believed to be the shooter, the newspaper reported. It was unclear whether the shooter died from a self-inflicted wound, according to the Union-Tribune.
There are no outstanding suspects at this time," Dobbs told reporters.
Update 2:36 p.m. EST Nov. 16: According to investigators, six people were shot, KFMB reported. Police said a 3-year-old boy, a 5-year-old boy and a 9-year-old boy were found dead, the television station reported. Police said a 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were also found dead, KNSD reported.
