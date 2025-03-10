Burlington, North Carolina 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Burlington, North Carolina using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 73 °F on Saturday, while the low is 38 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 3 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 10

- High of 59 °F, low of 38 °F (47% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (2 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:35 AM, sunset at 7:20 PM

Tuesday, March 11

- High of 69 °F, low of 40 °F (38% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:34 AM, sunset at 7:21 PM

Wednesday, March 12

- High of 71 °F, low of 46 °F (48% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:32 AM, sunset at 7:22 PM

Thursday, March 13

- High of 66 °F, low of 50 °F (56% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:31 AM, sunset at 7:23 PM

Friday, March 14

- High of 67 °F, low of 49 °F (60% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:29 AM, sunset at 7:24 PM

- Full moon

Saturday, March 15

- High of 73 °F, low of 56 °F (58% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)

- Moderate breeze (18 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:28 AM, sunset at 7:24 PM

Sunday, March 16

- High of 73 °F, low of 54 °F (80% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (4 mm of rain)

- Fresh breeze (23 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:26 AM, sunset at 7:25 PM