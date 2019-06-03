Mexicans launch friendly defensive to deflect US tariffs
US, Mexico officials to begin talks over tariffs, border
China blames US for trade dispute, but doesn't escalate
Reports: Justice Dept. preparing antitrust probe of Google
Trump turbulence slows momentum for North America trade deal
Boeing warns of potential wing problems in some 737 aircraft
Sephora to close US stores on June 5 for inclusion workshops
YouTube, other services down due to eastern US congestion
Trump says top White House economist Kevin Hassett leaving
Airlines downgrade 2019 forecast amid trade spats, fuel hike
