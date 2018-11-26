  • AP Top Business News at 4:55 a.m. EST

    Updated:

    Justices to hear antitrust case over sale of iPhone apps

    Dolce&Gabbana fiasco shows importance, risks of China market

    World markets rally, pound rises on hard-fought Brexit deal

    Official: GM to close Ontario plant, costing 2,500 jobs

    Taxes may be a bigger part of online shopping this season

    EU court throws out case seeking annulment of Brexit talks

    'Wreck-It Ralph,' 'Creed' fuel record holiday box office

    Mitsubishi Motors fires Ghosn, CEO to be interim chairman

    Nissan's Ghosn: From auto industry icon to scandal

    German business confidence sinks again after GDP setback

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories