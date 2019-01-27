  • AP Top Business News at 12:11 p.m. EST

    Updated:

    Migrant who founded Indonesian business empire dies

    Economy likely to pick up, though pain may linger for some

    In a Trump retreat, shutdown ends without wall money for now

    Climate fight: Germany sets 2038 deadline to end coal use

    Fears that 2nd dam could breach in Brazil prompt evacuations

    Some 70,000 Brussels protesters demand action on climate

    More than 25,000 workers strike at Mexican border factories

    UK PM May faces bruising week with Brexit challenges

    Tribal land known for waterfalls won't allow tour guides

    Israeli Cabinet approves medical marijuana exports

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories