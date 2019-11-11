  • AP Top Business News at 5:04 a.m. EST

    Updated:

    Malaysian ex-PM Najib ordered to enter defense in 1MDB case

    China's Alibaba, JD report booming Singles Day sales

    Saudi Aramco takes another step toward 1st public offering

    World shares decline on renewed China-US trade worries

    NY regulator vows to investigate Apple Card for sex bias

    UK economy avoids recession with 0.3% Q3 growth

    EU extends Venezuela sanctions for a year

    Pot or not? Busts highlight growing confusion over hemp

    China's Xi on investment drive in EU member Greece

    Iran discovers new oil field with over 50 billion barrels

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories