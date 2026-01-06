China bans exports to Japan of dual-use goods that could enhance Tokyo's military power

BEIJING — China on Tuesday banned exports of dual-use goods that can serve military purposes to Japan, a move that comes at time of heightened tensions between the two countries over Taiwan, a self-ruled island Beijing claims as its sovereign territory.

The Chinese commerce ministry said in a statement that exports of such items, which can serve both civilian and military purposes, to Japanese military users and all other end-users that could help enhance Japanese military power are prohibited.

Any individual or organization that violates the rule by transferring or providing these made-in-China products to Japanese groups and people would face legal consequences, regardless of where they are from, it said.

The notice did not identify or describe specific items, but some exports — particularly in the technology sector such as drones and navigation systems — could be adapted for military use. There was no immediate reaction from Japan.

Relations between Japan and China worsened late last year after Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said its military could get involved if China were to take action against Taiwan.

In December, Japan said Chinese military aircraft locked radar on its fighter jets even though there was a safe distance between them. Tokyo is barreling forward with efforts to significantly boost its military capabilities to stand up to China's growing threats by doubling annual arms spending.

Last week, China launched large-scale military drills around Taiwan for two days to warn against what it calls separatist and external forces.

At that time, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi slammed both Japan and Taiwan’s “pro-independence forces.” Wang said Japan's current leaders openly challenge China’s territorial sovereignty and the postwar international order. Japan was defeated in World War II by the United States and its allies.

In his meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Beijing on Monday, Chinese leader Xi Jinping mentioned China's and South Korea's historical rivalry against Japan, calling on the two countries to "join hands to defend the fruits of victory in World War II and safeguard peace and stability in northeast Asia."

