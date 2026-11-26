HONG KONG — China, Japan and other U.S. trading partners protested planned tariff hikes by the Trump administration and hit back Thursday at allegations they have excess manufacturing capacity.

The new tariffs, which are likely to take effect early next year, were announced Wednesday. They are intended to help reinstate tariffs for most of the economies after the Supreme Court ruling in February struck down most of U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs implemented last year.

The new import duties followed a monthslong Section 301 probe. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said he determined that practices of the 14 economies relating to excess capacity and production in manufacturing are “unreasonable and burden or restrict U.S. commerce.”

China, one of the biggest trading partners of the U.S., is facing a 20% tariff. It slammed the notion of "overcapacity" as a "false premise."

“China opposes its use as a pretext for political maneuvering,” Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at a regular press briefing. “Tariff wars and trade wars serve no one’s interests.”

The U.S. and China have extended by two months a trade truce that's set to expire on Jan. 10, 2027. The two countries also have agreed on tariff cuts on reciprocal lists of non-sensitive products worth about $60 billion.

Japan faces new U.S. tariffs of up to 15%. The Japanese government said it protested to Washington.

“Japan does not have any nonmarket policies or practices, or structural excess production capacity in the first place,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a regular news conference Thursday.

“It is regrettable that the United States announced the proposed measures targeting Japan, and we have conveyed our position to the U.S. side.”

Singapore, due to be hit by a 20% tariff rate, said it was “very disappointed” with the U.S. proposal.

“Singapore’s economic policies do not protect our domestic market or subsidize manufacturing for export,” its Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry said in a statement.

Malaysia said it “does not have excess capacity in its manufacturing sectors that distorts or disrupts global markets,” adding that it will continue to engage and consult with the United States.

Analysts say the 14 economies targeted by the Trump administration together account for roughly half of the global economy.

The latest U.S. tariffs are not as alarming as they look, said Stephen Brown, a chief economist with Capital Economics, as they are essentially broadly replacing, rather than adding to, earlier announced U.S. tariffs related to forced labor allegations announced in July.

Still, the new tariffs will likely help push prices higher and may “keep core goods inflation firm into next year,” he said in a commentary.

In Thailand, government spokesperson Lalida Persvivatana said Thursday that the latest U.S. proposal, capping tariffs at 18%, was more favorable than expected.

“The government will continue to pursue negotiations to secure competitive tariff levels and additional exemptions for Thai products, with the main goal of protecting Thailand’s export markets,” Persvivatana added.

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Associated Press journalists Eileen Ng in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mari Yamaguchi and Mayuko Ono in Tokyo and Jintamas Saksornchai in Bangkok contributed to this report.

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