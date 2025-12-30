Channel Tunnel disruption affects Eurostar and vehicle shuttle services between France and England

PARIS — Power problems and a stuck train interrupted rail traffic that flows through the undersea tunnel connecting the U.K. to continental Europe on Tuesday, with passenger train operator Eurostar indefinitely suspending its services to and from London during the busy end-of-year holiday period.

Eurostar blamed “overhead power supply issues in the Channel Tunnel” and what it said was a failed train operated by LeShuttle, which transports vehicle traffic by rail through the tunnel, to and from the French port of Calais and the U.K. port of Folkestone.

Eurostar said in a statement that its services to and from London “are suspended until further notice" and advised its passengers to rebook their journeys for other days.

The Channel Tunnel's operator, Eurotunnel, said in a separate statement that the power supply problem started overnight Monday in part of the tunnel, impacting both passenger and vehicle travel by rail in both directions through the tunnel.

It said traffic is expected to resume gradually on Tuesday afternoon.

“A technical intervention is required, which is currently underway,” it said. “Our teams are working to restore the situation as quickly as possible.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.