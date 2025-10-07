Gold futures rise above $4,000 per ounce for the first time

NEW YORK — Gold futures rose above $4,000 per ounce for the first time as investors continue to seek a safe haven for their money with the U.S. government essentially shut down.

As of 9:10 a.m. ET, gold futures traded at $4,003 in New York. The going price for New York spot gold rose to $3,960.60 per troy ounce — the standard for measuring precious metals.

Gold sales can rise sharply when anxious investors seek secure investments for their money. Before Tuesday, the asset — and other metals, like silver — had seen wider gains over the last year, particularly with President Donald Trump 's barrage of tariffs plunging much of the world into economic uncertainty.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.