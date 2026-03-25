How to help those impacted by the Hawaii floods

As communities across Hawaii dig out from destruction caused by the worst flooding to hit the state in over 20 years, nonprofits, mutual aid networks and foundations are collecting donations to support households, farmers and animals affected across the state.

Two Kona low winter storm systems roughly a week apart unleashed deluges over soil too soaked to absorb more rainwater, damaging farmers' crops, hundreds of homes, several schools and one hospital.

Damages from both storms could exceed $1 billion, according to Hawaii Governor Josh Green, who has asked President Donald Trump for a major disaster declaration to channel federal resources to the recovery effort.

“These storms have impacted every county in our state and stretched our emergency response capabilities,” Green said in a statement. “This request is about getting our communities the support they need to recover quickly and safely.”

Meanwhile, neighbors and aid groups are rallying to help affected households secure temporary housing, replace food, receive medical care and muck out debris-laden homes.

“So many families have been displaced, homes have been damaged, and communities are facing immediate needs,” said Hawaiian Council CEO Kuhio Lewis. "The path to recovery begins now -- it cannot wait.”

Here are some of the groups accepting financial support to help those impacted.

Families and individuals

Lahui Foundation is accepting donations for its mutual aid work distributing supplies and financial aid to Oahu's North Shore families. The group is also organizing volunteers to help residents clean out homes and neighborhoods. North Shore-born musician Jack Johnson pointed those eager to help to the Lahui Foundation in an Instagram post.

Aloha United Way on Oahu has activated its Community Relief Fund to provide immediate assistance to individuals and families, and support nonprofit organizations working on the front lines. Maui United Way is helping communities on Maui and the smaller neighbor island of Molokai. Hawaii Island United Way is collecting donations to help households impacted on Big Island, and asks supporters to make a note in their donation that they want to support flood relief.

The Hawaiian Council, a nonprofit dedicated to Native Hawaiian advancement, launched the Kako'o Oahu initiative to help residents with housing stability services, financial assistance, and other future needs. The council is matching up to $200,000 in donations.

The Hawaii Community Foundation has activated its Stronger Hawaii Fund to deploy resources across the state for response, recovery and future resilience.

Maui Rapid Response is using funds to deliver mutual aid to underserved communities on Maui and Molokai, including people who are homeless and areas that were temporarily cut off by flooding.

Crowdfunding

GoFundMe has created a hub of verified fundraisers for those impacted by the Hawaii floods.

Help Maui Rise is also keeping a spreadsheet of donation opportunities for people directly affected, vetted by community members, according to the organization.

Animals

The Hawaiian Humane Society on Oahu is responding in flooded areas and providing pet food and supplies to displaced families. They are accepting monetary donations and are updating their Amazon wishlist as needs arise. Maui Humane Society is collecting donations to support help remote communities like Hana, which was temporarily cut off from aid due to washed out roads, and the island of Molokai.

Farmers

Hawaii Farmers Union Foundation launched the Hawaii Flood Response Fund to help farmers across the state recover, rebuild, and restore Hawaii's local food system, according to the group. Estimated damages to farms statewide exceed $15 million so far, according to Agriculture Stewardship Hawaii.

Medical Aid

Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Coalition of Hawaii and Hawaii H.O.M.E Project have set up mobile health units on Oahu's North Shore, working with partners like Direct Relief, which is helping distribute water purification supplies, antibiotics, insect repellant, tetanus shots and other needed medical items.

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