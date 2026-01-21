Iconic Coney Island hot dog maker Nathan's Famous is sold for $450 million

Nathan’s Famous, which opened as 5-cent hot dog stand in Coney Island more than a century ago, has been sold to packaged meat giant Smithfield Foods in a $450 million all-cash deal, the companies announced Wednesday.

Smithfield, which has held rights to produce and sell Nathan’s products in the U.S., Canada and at Sam's Clubs in Mexico since 2014, will acquire all of Nathan's outstanding shares for $102 each. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026.

Smithfield jumped nearly 9% higher in midday trading, to $100.81 a share.

Smithfield said it expects to achieve annual savings about $9 million within two years of closing the deal.

“As a long-time partner, Smithfield has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to investing in and growing our brand while maintaining the utmost quality and customer service standards,” said Nathan's CEO Eric Gatoff.

Nathan's board of directors, which own or control nearly 30% of the outstanding shares of Nathan’s Famous common stock, approved the buyout and agreed to recommend to its shareholders to vote in favor of the deal.

Smithfield, which also owns the Gwaltney bacon and Armour frozen meat brands, rang up more than a billion dollars in operating profit in 2024 on sales of $14.1 billion. It's on track to eclipse both those figures when it reports its fourth-quarter results.

Smithfield shares were unchanged in midday trading Wednesday at $23.39.

In fiscal 2025, Nathan’s reported profit of $24 million on revenue approaching $150 million.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.