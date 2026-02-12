India moves a step closer to buying Rafale fighter jets and maritime patrol aircraft

NEW DELHI — An Indian government panel Thursday gave its preliminary approval for the purchase of additional Rafale fighter jets and maritime patrol aircraft in deals valued at billions of dollars, India's defense ministry said.

The purchases are part of a deal approved for a basket of defense products worth 3.6 trillion rupees ($39.74 billion).

Maintaining air power is a strategic priority for India, which faces persistent security challenges along its borders with nuclear-armed rivals Pakistan and China.

The ministry didn’t provide a breakdown of the number of Rafales or P-8I aircraft to be purchased, nor the cost.

However, an Indian official with direct knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press that the Defence Acquisition Council headed by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh cleared what is called in India “an acceptance of necessity” for acquisition of 114 Rafale multi-role fighter jets from France and six P-8I maritime surveillance aircrafts from the U.S.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he wasn't authorized to speak with the media.

India already operates two squadrons of Rafale fighter jets and last year signed a deal to purchase 26 marine variants of the stealth fighter for the navy. It also operates Boeing P-8I aircraft for reconnaissance in the Indian Ocean region.

India's air force currently has 29 fighter squadrons, well short of the 42 endorsed at one time by the government. Each squadron comprises 16-18 fighter jets.

The panel's approval, a key preliminary step, will now require clearance from India’s Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Rafale deal is expected to be announced as early as next week to coincide with French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India for an international summit on the impact of artificial intelligence.

The procurement of multi-role fighter aircraft will significantly boost the deterrence capabilities of the Indian air force, the ministry said, adding that majority of the jets will be manufactured in India.

The P-8I aircraft would bolster India’s maritime surveillance capabilities, particularly in Indian Ocean amid growing Chinese naval activities.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.