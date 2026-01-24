In the rehearsal tent: Here's what makes the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics opening ceremony special

MILAN — Inside a cavernous tent near Milan's San Siro stadium, classically trained dancers from La Scala's academy mimicked Nordic walkers and figure skaters during a rehearsal Saturday for the opening number of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympicsopening ceremony, which will take place on Feb. 6.

The young dancers are among some 1,200 volunteers who have been rehearsing since November in the tent large enough to mark the actual stage while Italian Serie A soccer wrapped up its final soccer matches before turning the iconic stadium into an Olympic venue.

“The preparation of the Olympic ceremony is a very complicated journey but also an exhilarating journey, because you get to meet all these volunteers, dance classes, normal people,’’ opening ceremony creative director Marco Balich told The Associated Press during a rare behind-the-scenes tour.

Volunteers include Balich’s butcher, the head of his office and an 88-year-old widow.

“And all of them join in to create something for the nation, for the joy of being part of a huge event like the Olympics,’’ said Balich, the producer of a record 16 Olympic and Paralympic ceremonies including the 2006 Turin opening ceremony.

Over the next two weeks, rehearsals will amp up to some nine hours a day -- all in pursuit of Olympic emotion for what is billed as the most viewed moment of the Games. Some 60,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony live in San Siro, including a U.S. delegation led by U.S. Vice President JD Vance, while millions around the world will watch on official broadcasters.

The theme of this year’s opening ceremony is “Harmony,’’ an especially potent message as the world order is shaken and populations from Ukraine to Gaza to Iran are exposed to violence.

The concept of an Olympic Truce, originating in ancient Greece and revived by Olympic officials in the 1990s, is even more urgent this year, Balich said. The truce aims to promote peace and dialogue through sport by ceasing hostilities for a week before the Olympics and a week after the Paralympics, which close March 15. Getting belligerents to cooperate is another matter.

“In this moment, where forces and bullies are predominant, I think it’s very important for all of us to embrace the values that the Olympics represents, which is to compete respectfully and peacefully between all the countries and nations, summarized in the title ‘Harmony,’ ’’ Balich said.

Balich’s ceremony will highlight Italian excellence and creativity, including a nod to Milan’s role as a fashion capital, and eye-openers he won't reveal to preserve the surprise.

Some moments of the opening ceremony have been announced: U.S. pop star Mariah Carey, crossover tenor Andrea Bocelli, mezzo-soprano Cecilia Bartoli, Italian singer Laura Pausini and concert pianist Lang Lang will perform.

Others are prescribed by Olympic protocol. They include the unveiling of the Olympic rings, the parade of athletes and, in the final moment, the lighting of the Olympic cauldron.

This year there will be two cauldrons, inspired by Leonardo da Vinci's geometric studies: one in Milan, at the Arco della Pace some four kilometers (2½ miles) from San Siro, and the other in Cortina, some five hours and 400 kilometers (250 miles) away.

Director of ceremonies Maria Laura Iascone promised some “Olympic magic,’’ to transfer the flame over the final legs, given the extraordinary distances involved.

As the dual cauldron lighting illustrates, the 2026 Games are the most spread out in Olympic history. So that athletes even in far-flung venues near the Swiss and Austrian borders can participate, the Parade of Athletes will be beamed in from three other venues, including Cortina.

“This event will bring a lot of this magic and images. We keep a balance between the protocol moments that will be, let’s say, serious, very precise, and also moments where emotion will be brought through the participation of key roles and people,’’ Iascone said.

The rehearsal tent holds not only the mock stage, but also a huge wardrobe room with 1,400 costumes, some in bright broadcast-friendly Technicolor tones, and a corner for seamstresses and tailors to make final adjustments.

A sign on the door tells the performers who enter: “Your Happy Moment Starts Now! Welcome!”

Volunteer Fostis Siadimas didn't need to be told. This is his second opening ceremony as a volunteer performer, after participating in the 2004 Summer Olympics in his native Athens as a 20-year-old. An amateur dancer now living in Milan, he eagerly answered the casting call.

‘’The last few moments before entering the stadium, it’s an experience, one of the best of my life, ever,’’ Siadimas said.

