Trump threatens to hike tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over inaction on trade deal

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he is increasing tariffs on South Korean goods because the country’s national assembly has yet to approve the trade framework affirmed in October.

Trump said on social media Monday that import taxes would be raised on autos, lumber and pharmaceutical drugs from South Korea with the rate on other goods going from 15% to 25%.

