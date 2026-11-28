Federal regulators seized and shut down United Fidelity Bank, saying the bank with branches in four states and the U.S. Virgin Islands was at risk of being unable to meet depositors' demands. The move marks the country's largest bank failure in more than two years.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said First Citizens Bank would take over all of Evansville, Indiana-based United Fidelity's deposits and assets. The closed bank's 22 branches in Indiana, Illinois, Florida, Colorado, and the Virgin Islands will reopen as First Citizens branches by Monday, and customer accounts will be transferred automatically, the FDIC said.

“We believe this transaction is both financially and strategically compelling, and we look forward to welcoming our new customers, earning their trust and positioning our company for continued success,” Frank B. Holding, Jr., chairman and CEO of Raleigh, North Carolina-based First Citizens Bank, said in a statement Friday.

United Fidelity had approximately $5.9 billion in total assets and $5.4 billion in total deposits as of the end of September, according to the FDIC. All deposits are safe and insured up to $250,000, the agency said.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the U.S. Treasury division that regulates banks, said in a statement Friday that it concluded the failed bank was in "unsafe or unsound condition to transact business."

The seizure marks the largest U.S. bank failure by assets since 2024, when Philadelphia-based Republic First Bank foundered with roughly $6 billion in assets.

The FDIC estimated that United Fidelity's failure will cost the agency’s Deposit Insurance Fund, which is financed by banks and protects insured deposits when a bank fails, $1.83 billion.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.