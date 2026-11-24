WASHINGTON — Americans' confidence in the economy jumped this month as gas prices continued their steady decline and election-related uncertainty ended.

The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index soared to 103.3 this month, from a reading of 91.9 in October. It’s the second straight increase after the index fell in September to its lowest level since April 2014, even lower than during the pandemic.

Consumer confidence is closely linked to gas prices, and the Conference Board also said Americans see the job market improving. The increase also reflected steep political divisions, as confidence rose sharply for Democrats and independents, but declined modestly for Republicans.

The improvement could signal a pickup in consumer spending in the months ahead, though Americans have been spending at a solid pace this year even as consumer surveys have been lackluster. Particularly since the pandemic, measures of Americans' economic outlook have been unusually gloomy, and economists say these surveys are less reliable indicators of consumer behavior than they once were.

Still, the increase could be a good sign for retailers as winter holiday shopping gets underway. The National Retail Federation has forecast sales will rise at a healthy clip over the holidays despite stubbornly high inflation, with prices rising faster than average weekly paychecks.

Separately, gas prices have continued to quickly decline, though they remain higher than they usually are at this time of year, when prices typically fall. Prices at the pump fell to $3.61 a gallon on average nationwide Tuesday, according to AAA, down 17 cents from a week ago and sharply below the average of $4.30 a month earlier. Still, prices remain well above the $3.07 that motorists were paying at this time last year.

“Write-in responses in November were slightly less negative than previous months," Fergus McCormick, senior economist at the Conference Board, said. “While consumers continued to express frustration with high prices and rising costs, some comments cited hope for the general economy.”

Survey respondents also were more optimistic about the number of jobs available, the survey found. The improvement comes after an unexpectedly positive jobs report for October, when the unemployment rate ticked down to a low 4.1%, from 4.2%, as hiring accelerated.

At the same time, inflation remains elevated, a persistent source of irritation for most Americans and a big factor in Democrats' sweeping victories in the midterm elections earlier this month.

Inflation increased to 4% in October, the government said earlier this month, up from 3.7% in September. The Commerce Department will release a separate inflation measure closely watched by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. It is also expected to show that inflation remains noticeably above the Fed's 2% annual target.

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