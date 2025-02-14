Cats in Oregon euthanized after eating raw pet food tainted with bird flu

At least two cats in Oregon were euthanized this month after eating raw pet food contaminated with bird flu, prompting agriculture officials to issue a public health alert Friday about the products.

Officials in Oregon and Washington state warned that bird flu virus was detected in samples of raw pet food made by Wild Coast LLC of Olympia, Washington.

Two cats living in separate households in Multnomah County, Oregon, fell ill after consuming the raw pet food. After consultation with their veterinarians, owners of the animals agreed to euthanize the pets because of the severity of their illnesses, officials said.

In both cases, veterinarians reported the illnesses to state officials. Staff collected samples from the cats and open containers of food. Tests at state and federal laboratories confirmed bird flu in the cats and the food. Washington state officials also tested unopened containers and found the virus.

Officials identified the source as Wild Coast's Boneless Free Range Chicken Formula, lots #22660 and #22664, with best-by dates of December.

Dozens of domestic cats, including at least 24 this year, have been infected with H5N1, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department. Many of the animals became infected after consuming raw milk or raw pet food contaminated with the virus.

Pets infected with the H5N1 virus have symptoms that include fever, lethargy, low appetite, red or inflamed eyes, discharge from the eyes and nose, difficulty breathing and signs of neurological damage, including tremors, seizures and blindness.

If a pet consumed raw food or milk or had access to outdoor birds, owners should contact a veterinarian immediately.

No human cases of bird flu have been linked to handling raw pet food, but people can be infected if the virus enters their eyes, nose or mouth.

Bird flu has been spreading in wild birds in the U.S. since 2022. The virus was detected for the first time in U.S. dairy cows last year. It has infected more than 960 cattle herds in 16 states.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.