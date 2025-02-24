Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the
sits at 6.85%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Burlington, North Carolina metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#8. Burlington, NC
- Typical home value: $241,509
- 1-year price change: +2.1%
- 5-year price change: +71.6%
#7. Glen Raven, NC
- Typical home value: $250,889
- 1-year price change: +3.7%
- 5-year price change: +68.8%
#6. Haw River, NC
- Typical home value: $276,505
- 1-year price change: +4.9%
- 5-year price change: +75.4%
#5. Graham, NC
- Typical home value: $280,313
- 1-year price change: +2.3%
- 5-year price change: +76.9%
#4. Snow Camp, NC
- Typical home value: $289,475
- 1-year price change: +4.2%
- 5-year price change: +65.5%
#3. Elon, NC
- Typical home value: $330,971
- 1-year price change: +4.1%
- 5-year price change: +55.0%
#2. Mebane, NC
- Typical home value: $344,916
- 1-year price change: +1.9%
- 5-year price change: +56.3%
#1. Swepsonville, NC
- Typical home value: $363,742
- 1-year price change: +2.9%
- 5-year price change: +61.9%