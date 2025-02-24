Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the

sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Burlington, North Carolina metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#8. Burlington, NC

- Typical home value: $241,509

- 1-year price change: +2.1%

- 5-year price change: +71.6%

#7. Glen Raven, NC

- Typical home value: $250,889

- 1-year price change: +3.7%

- 5-year price change: +68.8%

#6. Haw River, NC

- Typical home value: $276,505

- 1-year price change: +4.9%

- 5-year price change: +75.4%

#5. Graham, NC

- Typical home value: $280,313

- 1-year price change: +2.3%

- 5-year price change: +76.9%

#4. Snow Camp, NC

- Typical home value: $289,475

- 1-year price change: +4.2%

- 5-year price change: +65.5%

#3. Elon, NC

- Typical home value: $330,971

- 1-year price change: +4.1%

- 5-year price change: +55.0%

#2. Mebane, NC

- Typical home value: $344,916

- 1-year price change: +1.9%

- 5-year price change: +56.3%

#1. Swepsonville, NC

- Typical home value: $363,742

- 1-year price change: +2.9%

- 5-year price change: +61.9%