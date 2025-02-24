Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the
sits at 6.85%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Greenville, North Carolina metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 9 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#9. Bethel, NC
- Typical home value: $144,925
- 1-year price change: +4.5%
- 5-year price change: +83.5%
#8. Grifton, NC
- Typical home value: $168,591
- 1-year price change: +6.7%
- 5-year price change: +70.5%
#7. Farmville, NC
- Typical home value: $197,341
- 1-year price change: +3.4%
- 5-year price change: +63.1%
#6. Ayden, NC
- Typical home value: $214,149
- 1-year price change: +3.4%
- 5-year price change: +79.3%
#5. Stokes, NC
- Typical home value: $215,023
- 1-year price change: +5.0%
- 5-year price change: +76.7%
#4. Simpson, NC
- Typical home value: $215,484
- 1-year price change: +4.7%
- 5-year price change: +67.2%
#3. Greenville, NC
- Typical home value: $233,621
- 1-year price change: +1.9%
- 5-year price change: +60.9%
#2. Winterville, NC
- Typical home value: $277,085
- 1-year price change: +2.7%
- 5-year price change: +59.8%
#1. Grimesland, NC
- Typical home value: $289,829
- 1-year price change: +4.0%
- 5-year price change: +58.6%