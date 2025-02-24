Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the

sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Greenville, North Carolina metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 9 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#9. Bethel, NC

- Typical home value: $144,925

- 1-year price change: +4.5%

- 5-year price change: +83.5%

#8. Grifton, NC

- Typical home value: $168,591

- 1-year price change: +6.7%

- 5-year price change: +70.5%

#7. Farmville, NC

- Typical home value: $197,341

- 1-year price change: +3.4%

- 5-year price change: +63.1%

#6. Ayden, NC

- Typical home value: $214,149

- 1-year price change: +3.4%

- 5-year price change: +79.3%

#5. Stokes, NC

- Typical home value: $215,023

- 1-year price change: +5.0%

- 5-year price change: +76.7%

#4. Simpson, NC

- Typical home value: $215,484

- 1-year price change: +4.7%

- 5-year price change: +67.2%

#3. Greenville, NC

- Typical home value: $233,621

- 1-year price change: +1.9%

- 5-year price change: +60.9%

#2. Winterville, NC

- Typical home value: $277,085

- 1-year price change: +2.7%

- 5-year price change: +59.8%

#1. Grimesland, NC

- Typical home value: $289,829

- 1-year price change: +4.0%

- 5-year price change: +58.6%