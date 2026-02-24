Cities with the most expensive homes in the Greenville, North Carolina metro area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $358,968 in January, 0.2% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 19, the
sits at 6.01%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Greenville, North Carolina metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 9 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#9. Bethel, NC
- Typical home value: $146,873
- 1-year price change: +1.6%
- 5-year price change: +51.1%
#8. Grifton, NC
- Typical home value: $176,266
- 1-year price change: +1.1%
- 5-year price change: +48.3%
#7. Farmville, NC
- Typical home value: $202,949
- 1-year price change: +3.0%
- 5-year price change: +49.1%
#6. Ayden, NC
- Typical home value: $218,486
- 1-year price change: +1.1%
- 5-year price change: +56.7%
#5. Stokes, NC
- Typical home value: $220,718
- 1-year price change: +0.4%
- 5-year price change: +50.8%
#4. Simpson, NC
- Typical home value: $222,777
- 1-year price change: +7.4%
- 5-year price change: +57.8%
#3. Greenville, NC
- Typical home value: $231,414
- 1-year price change: +1.2%
- 5-year price change: +47.5%
#2. Winterville, NC
- Typical home value: $273,988
- 1-year price change: +1.5%
- 5-year price change: +46.8%
#1. Grimesland, NC
- Typical home value: $294,068
- 1-year price change: +1.8%
- 5-year price change: +46.1%