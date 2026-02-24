ungvar // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Cities with the most expensive homes in the Greenville, North Carolina metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $358,968 in January, 0.2% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 19, the

sits at 6.01%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Greenville, North Carolina metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 9 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#9. Bethel, NC

- Typical home value: $146,873

- 1-year price change: +1.6%

- 5-year price change: +51.1%

#8. Grifton, NC

- Typical home value: $176,266

- 1-year price change: +1.1%

- 5-year price change: +48.3%

#7. Farmville, NC

- Typical home value: $202,949

- 1-year price change: +3.0%

- 5-year price change: +49.1%

#6. Ayden, NC

- Typical home value: $218,486

- 1-year price change: +1.1%

- 5-year price change: +56.7%

#5. Stokes, NC

- Typical home value: $220,718

- 1-year price change: +0.4%

- 5-year price change: +50.8%

#4. Simpson, NC

- Typical home value: $222,777

- 1-year price change: +7.4%

- 5-year price change: +57.8%

#3. Greenville, NC

- Typical home value: $231,414

- 1-year price change: +1.2%

- 5-year price change: +47.5%

#2. Winterville, NC

- Typical home value: $273,988

- 1-year price change: +1.5%

- 5-year price change: +46.8%

#1. Grimesland, NC

- Typical home value: $294,068

- 1-year price change: +1.8%

- 5-year price change: +46.1%