Community near site of deadly Tennessee plant blast recalls the lives of the 16 killed

NUNNELLY, Tenn. — Just miles from a rural Tennessee plant leveled by a devasting explosion, the congregants of Maple Valley Baptist Church devoted Sunday's service to the 16 deceased victims and their families.

Several of the dozens of people praying at the small church knew someone who worked at the plant owned by Accurate Energetic Systems, which supplies and researches explosives for the military and is a well-known employer in the area.

“There’s a somber kind of vibe right now in the community just because it’s so many lives that have been affected by it,” said Pastor Jimmy Andrews of the church in Nunnelly. “It’s family and friends just trying to hold each other up during this most difficult time.”

Churches across many of the area's small close-knit communities, including another one attended by Gov. Bill Lee on Sunday, did the same through vigils and services as many tried to make sense of the devastation.

“The losses are staggering,” Lee told reporters after surveying the damage by helicopter and attending Compassion Church in nearby Waverly.

The cause of Friday’s blast remained under investigation. Crews were carefully going through incinerated property, searching for possible evidence. Authorities warned of smaller controlled explosions Sunday to dispose of hazardous materials.

“Extraordinary precautions are in place to prevent further damage and injuries,” the Humphreys County sheriff’s office said in a statement. “The community around the area is safe but you may hear noise and see some smoke.”

The initial blast was felt for more than 20 miles (32 kilometers), leaving a smoldering wreck of twisted and charred metal and burned-out vehicles at the plant. Authorities said there were no survivors. They had not identified the deceased by Sunday.

The plant is located in a heavily wooded area of middle Tennessee, between the vital Tennessee River to the west and Nashville to the east.

Brandon Brake, 42, said many in the area were leaning on their “church families” to make it through. He attended Maple Valley Baptist.

“It’s been a tragic time,” he said. “We’re going to pull through.”

The community of McEwen lowered its flags to half-staff on Saturday out of respect. A Sunday evening candlelight vigil was planned outside the Humphreys County Courthouse. Schools in the county said counseling services would be available to students on Monday.

“We will continue to play a support role to those affected in any way possible as they are our friends, neighbors, and citizens of our community,” McEwen Mayor Brad Rachford said in an email Sunday.

Andrews, the pastor of Maple Valley Baptist, told congregants to look out for each other.

“Lord, I just pray we lift up those that are continuing to suffer through this tragic event,” he said.

Tareen reported from Chicago.

