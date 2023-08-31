Clark Howard

08.31.23 Reviews: How Can You Trust Them? / Engaging Prices Now On Diamonds

Reviews can help you make decisions on all kinds of purchases, from merchandise to services and travel. But how can you trust them? Clark offers some insights & guidance. Also today, unusual factors in the diamond market are affecting the price of traditional and lab diamonds.

  • Insights On Reading Reviews: Segment 1
  • Ask Clark: Segment 2
  • Diamond Prices: Segment 3
  • Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show

Clark.com resources

Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

This article was originally published on Clark.com

The post 08.31.23 Reviews: How Can You Trust Them? / Engaging Prices Now On Diamonds appeared first on Clark Howard.

Most Read