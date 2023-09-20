There's a brewing war between food delivery services and restaurants and it's costing customers. Clark discusses the big price difference between food delivery vs pickup or dining in, and the embedded cost of using food apps. Also, due to the unreliability of flight schedules, more people are driving to destinations they can reach in 8 hours or less. As an alternative, there are more discounted bus service options today to consider. A look at regional bus radial routes may save you money on travel

Food Delivery Costs: Segment 1

Ask Clark: Segment 2

Bus Travel: Segment 3

Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show

Clark.com resources

Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

The post 09.20.23 Food Delivery And Your Wallet / Bus Travel Is Back! appeared first on Clark Howard.