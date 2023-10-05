Clark Howard

10.05.23 Free Credit Reports – The Right Way / Eyes Wide Open On HOAs

It's now easier than ever to monitor your credit reports for free, but there are a few pitfalls to be aware of. Also in this episode – Living in an HOA community is a choice about 1/4th of homeowners have made. Homeowners associations can be great, but can also pose problems. Believe it or not, you can lose your home to one if you're not careful.

  • Free Credit Reports: Segment 1
  • Ask Clark: Segment 2
  • Homeowners Associations: Segment 3
  • Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show

Clark.com resources

