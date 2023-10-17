10.17.23 Data Privacy Rights In Force With New App / Uber Vs. Lyft

Have you given up on guarding your data & privacy online? Help has arrived. Clark reviews a new app from Consumer Reports that works to delete or minimize your digital footprint, managing online privacy for you. Also in this episode, first hand observations on Uber vs. Lyft.

Privacy App- Permission Slip: Segment 1

Ask Clark: Segment 2

Uber Vs. Lyft: Segment 3

Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show

Clark.com resources

