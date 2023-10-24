10.24.23 The 2 Key Choices Of Super Savers / Recognizing Online Manipulation

Are you a Super Saver? Clark discusses the key choices you can make in your life that will truly empower you to have control over your financial future. There are 2 big decisions that most enable super savers to live on less than what they make. Also today – by design, many websites employ tricks to manipulate your buying, subscription and privacy choices. Recognizing these "dark patterns" can keep you above the fray of getting played.

What Super Savers Know: Segment 1

Ask Clark: Segment 2

Seeing Dark Patterns Online: Segment 3

Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show

Clark.com resources

