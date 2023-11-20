11.20.23 BEST OF: Fight The SCAMdemic / Are You On Track For Retirement?

Happy Thanksgiving Week! Please enjoy this Best Of episode. Clark returns from travel adventures November 27th.
Rampant scams are now a global scourge, many now employing a tactic known as "pig butchering". Clark shares a real life example and what you need to know. Also in this episode -Shocking new data reveals that most Americans are not on track for retirement. Our aspirations for early retirement don't match up to how much is being saved for the future. Know how you can get on track for a more secure retirement.
- "Pig Butchering" Scams Increasing: Segment 1
- Ask Clark: Segment 2
- Retirement Shortfalls: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show
- Out almost $80,000? Don't get scammed
- NYPost : Newly divorced mom scammed of entire $100,000 401k savings in Tinder 'pig butchering' scheme
- Pirate Ship Review: Pros & Cons of This Cheap Shipping Service
- Home Equity Loans & Lines of Credit: 7 Common Questions Answered
- Start saving now, and you could have this much for retirement
- Retirement savings shortfall in America
- Clark.com – Saving For Retirement / How To Open a Roth IRA
- Target Date Funds: Clark's Favorite Retirement Investment
- Best Investment Companies for Investors in 2023
- Pension Benefit Information Notifies TIAA of MOVEit Data Breach Affecting Over 2.6 Million
- How To Freeze Your Credit With Experian, Equifax and TransUnion
- Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card: Travel Credit Card Review
- Best Travel Credit Cards: Top Rewards Picks for 2023
