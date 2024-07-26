Best 3% Cash Back Credit Cards: Top Ways to Beat 2% With No Annual Fee

All information about Chase Freedom Flex®, U.S. Bank Altitude Go® Visa Signature® Card, Abound Credit Union Platinum Card, Wells Fargo Autograph Card, PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature® Card, Citi Custom Cash® Card, U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card and Prime Visa has been collected independently by Clark Howard, Inc.

Are you following the advice of money expert Clark Howard and carrying a 2% cash back credit card in your wallet?

If so, you're effectively saving 2 cents on every dollar you spend with no annual fee and no spending restrictions. That's awesome!

But what if I told you that there was a chance to take the savings even further without adding an annual fee?

You could earn 3%, 4% or even 5% back on your purchases!

There are credit cards that reward specific spending categories above 2%. You’ll find that many of them offer as much as 5% in any given category.

So, to maximize your credit card rewards, you can assess your monthly spending habits to find the categories in which you spend the most.

And then you can consider whether it is worth applying for a rewards credit card that awards 3% cash back or more in that spending category.

In this article, we’ll recommend some of the top options for no annual fee cash back earnings in popular spending categories.

Best Credit Cards for 3% Cash Back or More

For the purposes of this article, I’ve broken down the opportunities to earn 3% cash back or more without paying an annual fee into four different types of credit cards:

And no matter which of these tiers you choose, you’re going to have to make a couple of concessions:

You're not going to get 3% or more on every purchase you make. You're probably going to have to carry multiple cards to maximize your rewards.

Many of the cards we'll talk about below have a great cash back rate for one category, or maybe even a good rate for a few categories, but they generally offer a lousy 1% back on all purchases made outside the specialty categories.

Going into this analysis with that in mind, you should be able to pick out a card or two to use in tandem with your 2% cash back card.

Category-specific Rewards Cards

If you have assessed your monthly spending and determined that you spend a large amount of money in one spending category, you may find that your best move after getting a 2% back card is to apply for a card that specializes in rewards for your category.

So, for example, if you spend a lot of money eating out each month you may see the most rewards potential by applying for a card that has a great rewards multiplier on restaurant dining and take out.

Many of the top spending categories, such as dining, gas and groceries, have credit cards that will award you 3% cash back or more. Below are some good options in each of those categories.

Dining Rewards: U.S. Bank Altitude Go® Visa Signature® Card

Gas Purchases: Abound Credit Union Platinum Card

Grocery Purchases: Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Multi-category Rewards Cards

Rather than offer you a flat cash back rate on all of your purchases, there are some cash back credit cards that instead offer boosted 3% rewards on a handful of categories.

The catch? The rest of your spending is usually rewarded at 1% cash back.

But if you already have a 2% card in your wallet, you could acquire one of these cards to boost your rewards to 3% back on multiple categories without having to apply for a bunch of category-specific cards.

Wells Fargo's Autograph Card is one of my favorites for this. It offers 3% back on SIX common spending categories!

Wells Fargo Autograph Card

Navy Federal More Rewards American Express® Card

PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature® Card

Store-specific Rewards Cards

If you are loyal to one retailer and shop with them for a large portion of your monthly spend, you may find that you’re best served by a co-branded card that specifically rewards spending with that brand.

Major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target and Lowe’s have cards that offer up to 5% cash back on purchases made with them.

And wholesale clubs like Sam’s Club and Costco have credit cards that members can use to earn rewards both in the club and at the gas pump.

My personal favorite card in this category is Amazon’s Prime Visa. It assures Prime members that they’ll earn 5% back on all of their Amazon and Whole Foods purchases, and also has some 2% back spending power in popular non-Amazon categories.

Prime Visa

Rotating Category and Category Choice Cards

This type of rewards card is a bit of a moving target. You can earn up to 5% back with this type of card, but you may not be in complete control of the rewards category.

There are a few different ways this works:

Rotating rewards: Some cards choose the rewards category for you. Typically, these are changed once a quarter and the rewards are capped with a spending limit.

Some cards choose the rewards category for you. Typically, these are changed once a quarter and the rewards are capped with a spending limit. Highest spend: This type of card automatically rewards you bonus cash back for the category in which you spend the most each month.

This type of card automatically rewards you bonus cash back for the category in which you spend the most each month. User's choice: Unlike the "highest spend" card, this type of card requires that you make a choice on your bonus categories prior to spending.

I’ve included one of the top options for each of these card types:

Rotating Rewards: Chase Freedom Flex® Card

Highest Spend: Citi Custom Cash® Card

User’s Choice: U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card

Do you have a credit card earning 3% cash back or more in your wallet? We’d love to hear how it’s earning you more rewards in the Clark.com community.

