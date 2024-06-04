Max Price Hike: HBO Streaming Service Announces Immediate Increase

Are you a fan of Max? If so, get ready to hand over more money.

HBO's popular video streaming service is getting more expensive for select subscribers.

It was announced on June 4, 2024 that ad-free subscription prices will increase for both new and existing customers. Let’s take a look at the details.

Max Ups the Price on Ad-Free Subscriptions

Subscriptions to the ad-free tiers of Max are more expensive for both new and existing customers.

The Standard Ad-free and Ultimate Ad-free subscription tiers increased $1 per month each. And the annual pricing jumped, too. Standard Ad-free is up $20 per year, and Ultimate Ad-free will cost $10 more per year.

These changes are effective immediately and are listed as the current pricing on the service’s website.

The ad-supported subscription tier, which can be had for $9.99 per month or $99 per year, remains unchanged.

Here’s a breakdown of the pricing adjustments:

Max is not alone in raising prices this summer. NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service also announced an upcoming price increase for its subscribers. And with live sports on the way for Disney+, it's fair to wonder if it may be next to raise fees.

Is Max Still Worth It?

So, the big question lingers after this announcement: Will Max still be worth paying for at this increased price?

It's hard to give an all-encompassing answer to this, as the value of individual streaming TV services is in the eye of the beholder.

You may have a couple of shows on Max that are considered "can't-miss TV" in your house, and I may not care for them at all. That preference alone may make us place different valuations on the service.

But here’s what we can say for sure:

This is still the exclusive on-demand streaming home for most of the top HBO shows from years gone by. So, for example, if you're the type of person who likes to rewatch "The Sopranos" or "Curb Your Enthusiasm" you're likely to find that this subscription still has great value. It also remains the streaming home for popular legacy shows like "Friends" and "The Big Bang Theory."

As of now, Max is still offering its B/R Sports add-on package to all subscribers at no additional cost. This has allowed many cord cutters to enjoy the NBA and NHL playoffs via TNT and TBS broadcasts without having to pay for a live TV streaming service. If you're watching sports here as a cable alternative, you may value that enough to not mind paying the extra monthly fee.

Warner Bros. Discovery continues to grow its library of "Max Originals" television shows and documentaries. If you're enjoying those, you'll find that a subscription to Max is the only way to watch them.

Personally, I have the ad-supported subscription that will not be altered by this round of price hikes. So, I won’t be making any adjustments to my subscription at this time.

But for those of you who are paying for the ad-free experience, the decision is tougher.

Do you subscribe to an ad-free tier of Max? Will you keep your subscription after this price hike? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the Clark.com community.

