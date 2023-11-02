Popular Budgeting App Mint Is Shutting Down

Mint, the free budgeting tool that lets you track your finances online, is shutting down.

The budgeting tool will be incorporated into Credit Karma, the financial tool that money expert Clark Howard often recommends for free credit monitoring.

Mint Is Shutting Down: 5 Things To Know

Clark and Team Clark have been very pleased with Mint.

“Mint has stood the test of time and will help you categorize your spending in so many different ways, and so much of it is done automatically to help you get control of what you’re up to,” Clark says.

In this article, we’ll go over several things to know about Mint going away, including some budgeting alternatives.

When Is Mint Going Away?

Mint will no longer be available to users as of January 1, 2024, parent company Intuit says in a news release.

That would be nearly 15 years after Intuit purchased Mint for $170 million. At the time, Intuit, which owns TurboTax and QuickBooks, saw Mint as a growing competitor in personal finance management.

Now with Mint’s absorption into Credit Karma, Intuit sees the move as “expanding our collective capabilities to deliver upon our mission of championing financial progress for all.”

Will Credit Karma Keep Some of Mint’s Features?

Intuit says the new and “reimagined” Credit Karma will keep some of the most popular features that Mint has to offer including the ability to monitor your cash flow and track your spending.

It remains to be seen exactly how other Mint capabilities will be woven into Credit Karma or if they will just go away altogether.

“This marks the next evolution of Credit Karma, one that combines the money management product expertise and momentum of Mint with Credit Karma’s scale, technology and vast product ecosystem,” the release says.

How Can I Download My Mint Data?

If you decide to sign up for Credit Karma, you'll easily be able to transfer your key Mint data, including linked financial accounts, balances and a graph of your net worth.



If you decide not to make the move, but want to download your data before you delete your Mint account, check out this step-by-step guide.



How Can I Delete My Mint Data?

If you don’t want to use it with your Credit Karma account, you can delete your Mint data.

To delete your existing Mint data:

You have to ask the company to delete your entire account, which can take up to 15 days. For a quicker approach, you can individually delete your budgets, banks and financial accounts from the app.

What Are Some Mint Alternatives?

If you want to move away from the Intuit universe altogether, other good budgeting apps on the market can take the place of Mint.

Some Mint alternatives include:

Final Thoughts

Just because Mint is going away, it doesn't mean you can give up on tracking and balancing your budget. Both are steps to getting out of debt.

What do you think about Mint shutting down? Share your thoughts in our Clark.com Community!

