PRICE HIKE: STARZ Ups Subscription Fee for Streaming Service

Do you enjoy a STARZ subscription as a standalone video streaming service?

I have some bad news: You can expect to pay more for it moving forward.

STARZ announced their subscription price is now $10.99 per month. It was previously $9.99.

New customers can expect to see this price effective immediately. Existing customers were sent an email detailing the exact date their rate will increase. It should be the first bill due after September 5, 2024.

It’s not all bad news, though. STARZ is offering a limited-time discount for new subscribers to ease the pain of the increase.

STARZ Offers Limited-Time Offer to Ease the Pain

New customers will have a chance to temporarily avoid the price hike.

STARZ is offering the first month of a new subscription for just $5.99.

Here are the details:

“Offer available to new STARZ App subscribers who subscribe via starz.com. Offer does not include free trial. After completion of offer, service automatically rolls to month-to-month at the then current price (currently $10.99/month plus applicable taxes) unless cancelled. Subscription fee is non-refundable.”

Is STARZ Worth It?

You may think of streaming services like Netflix or Disney+ before STARZ comes to mind, but should you actually be considering a subscription?

The brand that is traditionally known for its menu of premium cable channels has its own standalone service with original series and exclusive movies. And, unlike some of the more popular streaming services on the market, this one is not steering your toward ad-supported streaming. At least not yet. The $10.99 monthly fee includes an ad-free experience.

The content library is not as deep as some other services, but it does offer some unique titles.

You may recognize “Outlander” as a standout series that is exclusive to the service, but there are others.

There are stars on the service: Julia Roberts and Sean Penn star in an original called “Gaslit.” And there are intriguing period pieces that cross several genres: “Spartacus,” “Power,” “Mary and George” and “The Serpent Queen” are popular examples.

You can find the full list of originals here.

For a drama streaming enthusiast who is not worried about live sports or news channels, I could see a case for adding this service to your rotation. If you’re interested, you could try the first month of a new subscription at the discounted rate and then cancel before renewal if it isn’t the right fit.

Will this price increase impact your decision on a STARZ subscription moving forward? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the Clark.com community.

