Redbox’s Free Streaming Service Shutters Amid Bankruptcy

It’s sad times for those of us who enjoyed the nostalgia of spotting Redbox DVD kiosks.

After years of losing business to streaming TV, the company that once dominated the DVD rental space in the early 21st century is shuttering.

According to a recent report from The Wall Street Journal, Redbox will shut down its business in bankruptcy. That means mass layoffs of employees are underway and the liquidation of its business lines will commence.

Many people will focus on the impending disappearance of more than 24,000 Redbox kiosks that have been a staple outside of popular retailers like Walgreens and Walmart over the years.

It’s the end of an era, for sure.

But buried in the details of this unfortunate downfall is some news that directly impacts the modern streaming TV industry:

Redbox Live TV Is No Longer Streaming Content

Redbox Live TV appears to be shuttering as well.

The current owners of the Redbox brand– Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment– launched the Redbox-branded free streaming TV service (FAST) upon acquiring the brand in 2022.

As of Friday, July 12, 2024, the free streaming service was not operational.

When I attempted to access the free live and on-demand streaming content via the Redbox website, I was given an error message:

The Wall Street Journal report indicated that the streaming service could be a part of the liquidation process. As I write this, it’s unknown whether someone may step in to purchase the streaming portion of the business and perhaps rebrand it.

I reviewed the "Redbox Live TV" service for Team Clark's streaming content and it was included among our options for free streaming content.

It required watching ads during your TV show or movie, and the selections were a bit dated. But I did enjoy the fact that the app and website were easy to navigate and it did not require you to sign up for an account to stream content.

If you’re looking for a free streaming alternative, I suggest that you check out a few of these options:

Generally speaking, they have superior live streaming channels and a better selection of on-demand TV shows and movies.

Did you use the Redbox Live TV streaming service? If so, what’s your plan for getting free streaming access elsewhere? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the Clark.com community.

