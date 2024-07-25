Southwest Airlines just announced radical changes that will impact all of their customers.

What’s Changing

According to a press release, Southwest will shift to an assigned seating model after 50 years of an open-seating concept. This move will create more revenue opportunities for the airline and is aiming to increase customer satisfaction as well.

Southwest completed a study that determined that customers are taking longer flights and prefer assigned seating.

Southwest says in a statement “The research is clear and indicates that 80% of Southwest Customers, and 86% of potential Customers, prefer an assigned seat.”

In addition to assigned seating, Southwest will offer a premium seating option on every flight. While the actual design and implementation of premium seating are still in the works, Southwest mentions that there will be extended legroom on roughly one-third of those seats across their entire fleet.

Other Changes Coming Soon

Southwest also announced that redeye flights are now available for purchase. The first overnight flights are scheduled to land on Valentine’s Day in 2025 with initial non-stop routes:

Las Vegas to Baltimore

Las Vegas to Orlando

Los Angeles to Baltimore

Los Angeles to Nashville

Phoenix to Baltimore

What do you think of Southwest moving to an assigned seat model? Share your thoughts in our Clark.com community.

The post Southwest Airlines Breaking Open Seating Policy After 50 Years appeared first on Clark Howard.