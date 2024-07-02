Verizon Refreshes Its Brand With New Customer Benefits

Last week, Verizon Wireless unveiled a new logo, launched a new commercial (with callbacks to their first commercial) and introduced new programs and benefits for wireless, internet and business customers.

In this article, I’ll share what’s changed at Verizon and how customers can take advantage of the new offerings.

Verizon Introduces myHome, Guaranteed Phone Trade-In Program & Verizon Access

If you have phone service, internet service or a business account with Verizon, you now have access to new programs and benefits that can help you save.

myHome : Home Internet customers can access new plan add-ons, including streaming bundles for an additional $10/month.

: Home Internet customers can access new plan add-ons, including streaming bundles for an additional $10/month. Guaranteed trade-in program : Wireless customers on any myPlan tier can trade in old phones in any condition to get a guaranteed value.

: Wireless customers on any myPlan tier can trade in old phones in any condition to get a guaranteed value. Verizon Access : All Verizon customers can access ticket pre-sales, giveaways and event access opportunities through this new free program.

: All Verizon customers can access ticket pre-sales, giveaways and event access opportunities through this new free program. Verizon Business Complete: Business customers can take advantage of this new program to securely manage smartphones across their company.

Below, you’ll find more information on each of Verizon’s new programs and offerings.

myHome

Last year, Verizon Wireless replaced its cell phone plan lineup with new myPlan options. Now, the same structure will be available for home internet customers with myHome plans.

Verizon Home Internet plans start at $35/month with autopay and an eligible wireless plan. With the new myHome plan structure, customers can also choose to add additional perks.

The following perks are available for $10/month each:

Netflix & Max (With Ads)

Disney Bundle (Hulu, Disney+, ESPN+)

Apple One (Music, tv+, Arcade, iCloud+)

Walmart+ Membership

Apple Music Family

YouTube Premium

+play Monthly Credit

Unlimited Cloud Storage

Home Device Support & Protection

You can learn more about Verizon's new myHome internet plans here.

Guaranteed Trade-In Program

Verizon has also launched its “best-yet guaranteed trade-in program.” The new trade-in program lets Verizon customers trade in any model, any condition smartphone for a guaranteed value.

According to Verizon, phones that are outdated, have a cracked screen or a battery that won’t hold charge will all be accepted for a guaranteed value.

The trade-in program is available to all Verizon customers on any myPlan tier. However, specific deals may vary by device. For example, some may require a new line or an upgrade to the Unlimited Ultimate plan.

You can learn more about Verizon's new trade-in program here.

Verizon Access

Verizon Access is a new free perk available to all Verizon Wireless and Home Internet customers. It's a "premium access program" that includes pre-sales, free giveaways and event access.

Verizon Access kicked off last week with pre-sale access to Jelly Roll’s Beautifully Broken Tour, Tickets to Copa America matches, access to every game this NFL season, passes to red-carpet movie premieres and more.

Additionally, Verizon Access will create personalized account offers, display anytime deals, highlight unused benefits from your plan and more.

You can learn more about Verizon Access here. If you're a Verizon customer, you can sign in to see what offers are available now.

Verizon Business Complete

Finally, for business customers, Verizon also introduced Business Complete. According to the press release, the new program includes an end-to-end smartphone management solution.

Verizon Business Complete includes the following benefits:

Shipping. A welcome kit and smartphone shipped to employees including a wall charger and screen protector

A welcome kit and smartphone shipped to employees including a wall charger and screen protector Setup Assistance.

Verizon Mobile Device Management. This enables IT administrators to manage, track and control the mobile devices and applications connecting to their networks, prioritizing security.

This enables IT administrators to manage, track and control the mobile devices and applications connecting to their networks, prioritizing security. Optional Insurance. This covers repair and replacement for loss, theft and damage as well as unlimited screen repairs.

This covers repair and replacement for loss, theft and damage as well as unlimited screen repairs. Upgrade & Recycling. Upgrades are available every 24 months.

You can learn more about Verizon Business Complete here.

Are you a Verizon customer? Let us know if you plan on using any of Verizon’s new perks in our Clark.com Community.

