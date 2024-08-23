Visible Deal: $15/Month Unlimited When You Switch From T-Mobile

Visible (Review) currently offers one of the best prices on an unlimited cell phone plan for one line: $25. Right now, new customers can save $10/month for up to five years, bringing the plan price to $15. To be eligible for this deal, new customers must port in an existing phone number from a T-Mobile postpaid account.

Here’s everything you need to know about Visible’s latest deal.

Save $10/Month for 5 Years on Visible’s Unlimited Plan

When you sign up for Visible, choose the "Visible" plan (typically $25/month) and bring your own compatible phone. During checkout, enter the promo code BYEBYETMO to get $10 off. As long as you transfer your number from a T-Mobile postpaid account within 30 days of the transaction, you'll continue to receive $10 off each month. That brings the total price of Visible's basic unlimited plan to $15.

The $15/month pricing is guaranteed for five years. This discount isn't available on the Visible+ plan or annual plan options. If you cancel your service or switch your plan at any time, you'll stop receiving the $10 monthly discount.

Here’s what you’ll get with Visible’s basic plan:

Spam protection

Unlimited talk, text and data

Access to Verizon Wireless' 5G Nationwide & 4G LTE networks

Download speeds: 34-149Mbps (5G); 9-69 (4G LTE)

Unlimited mobile hotspot (up to 5Mbps speeds; limited to one device)

Unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada

Visible's current promotion comes in response to Mint Mobile's (Review) latest deal. Mint (a T-Mobile MVNO) is currently offering up to four free lines when new customers switch from AT&T or Verizon. Now, new customers can switch away from T-Mobile to Visible (a Verizon MVNO) for an even bigger discount: a $600 savings over five years ($10/month).

Visible: An Affordable Prepaid Provider on Verizon Wireless’ Network

If you aren't familiar with Visible, it's a prepaid cell phone service provider that Verizon Wireless owns. Customers on Visible's phone plans have access to Verizon Wireless' network as the carrier runs on the same towers.

Visible offers only two cell phone plans, but they both can be great options for lowering your phone bill. This is especially true with the current promotion for new customers porting from a T-Mobile postpaid plan. Unlimited service for $15/month is hard to beat!

To compare, Total Wireless (Review) offers unlimited plans beginning at $40/month for one line on Verizon's network. Twigby (Review) offers an unlimited phone plan with 20GB of high-speed data for $35/month after a 3-month new customer offer ($25/month). Twigby also uses Verizon's network to provide service. You can see how Visible compares to other Verizon MVNOs here.

In contrast, Verizon Wireless' postpaid unlimited plans begin at $65 per month for one line with autopay. You can learn more about the differences between Visible and Verizon Wireless here.

Before you decide to make the switch, check your phone's compatibility online and make sure you'll have service in your area by checking Visible's coverage map. If you have a compatible phone, you can also sign up for a 15-day free trial without leaving your current carrier. This is a great way to decide whether or not the service will work for you!

I had a great experience testing out Visible myself, and if Verizon has strong service in your area, Visible could be a great way to access those towers for a fraction of the cost. To read about my experience using Visible, check out our full Visible review.

For more options, be sure to read our guide on the best cell phone plans and deals available now. If you do decide to make the switch, check out this guide that Team Clark put together to take you step-by-step through the process of changing carriers.

