Many of us love to try something different when we rent vehicles on vacation.

I grabbed a Jeep in Puerto Rico because I’ve never owned one but I’ve always been curious. Other people gravitate toward electric vehicles, sometimes because they’ve never owned one and want the experience.

But renting an EV somewhere away from home, especially out of the country, adds a layer of complexity. You already aren’t familiar with the roads and the vehicle. Where are the charging stations? How reliable are they? And how often do you need to stop for a charge?

We’ll explore whether it’s an adventure or a headache in this article.

What Is It Like Renting an Electric Vehicle in Europe?

What should I know about renting an electric vehicle in Europe?

That’s what a recent Clark Howard listener asked.

Asked Stella in Virginia: "I am booked to go to Belgium and Ireland the the end of April and want to rent an EV in both countries. How do you go about charging your EV rental and what are the ins and outs to know about renting an EV in Europe?"

Clark rented a car about 20 times in 2023 and continually rents every year. He also is a 14-year electric vehicle owner.

“And I turn down the electrics [when I rent]. Because if you’re in an unfamiliar area, I don’t want you messing up your trip going somewhere being told there’s a charger there. The charger’s out, or whatever problem there may be,” Clark says.



“And there are lots of travel logs people have written about the problems they’ve had renting an electric. … I don’t recommend it.”

Clark pointed out that rental car giant Hertz is selling off 20,000 electric vehicles from its fleet "because they've had such negative feedback from customers who were excited to rent an electric vehicle. And then had charging problems."

The Case For Renting an EV in Europe

Stella originally addressed her question to Christa, who produces Clark’s podcast. Christa rented an electric vehicle in Europe last summer.

"The reason it worked for me was I did rent a Tesla Model Y and it was a really incredible deal through Sixt," Christa says.

“I knew where we were going to be driving. And I checked for Tesla superchargers. And there were many. And I looked at the reviews of the superchargers. And they were open.

“So if you know exactly where you’re going to go, and you’re really committed to it, I think you can research and find the chargers.”

Clark countered by saying that sort of extra homework takes some spontaneity out of your trip.

“And if you were asking me this question in 2026 in Europe, there are going to be such developed charging stations and infrastructure,” Clark says.

“Because Europeans are buying far more electric vehicles than we are in the United States. I would say two years from now, I would give a different answer. Right now I’d say it’s not ready for primetime.”

Final Thoughts

If you’re a meticulous planner, and you secure a Tesla, you should be able to manage a rental EV in Europe without too much trouble.

However, keep in mind that you’re creating extra work (and potential frustration) to your vacation. For now, it’s better to try renting an EV closer to home, Clark says.

The post What Should I Know About Renting an Electric Vehicle in Europe? appeared first on Clark Howard.