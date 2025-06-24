DEI isn’t dead: See the companies standing behind inclusion

At a time when companies are abandoning diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, WinMark Concepts President Andrew Isen said DEI was never meant to be a political statement—it's a smart move for business and company culture.

“It fosters an environment and a camaraderie of teamwork that will lead to a company’s positive bottom line, period,” Isen said. “It’s the complete opposite of what is being sold to America through a system of lies and distortions.”

Though this distortion is what led to many companies leaving DEI in the dust, many businesses aren't caving to political pressure and are standing behind their inclusive initiatives, News Is Out says.

DEI was once the standard. Now it’s a polarizing statement.

The prominent fight against DEI can be traced to as recently as June 2023, when the Supreme Court ended race-based affirmative action in higher education. But DEI is more than just affirmative action, and many prominent conservative figures took notice.

One year after the Supreme Court’s decision, music video producer Robby Starbuck uploaded a video bashing Tractor Supply, a company that sells farm equipment, for its DEI policies.

In the video, Starbuck said the company offered equal health care for trans employees and sponsored Pride events. He called on customers to boycott the company until they changed these practices. It did.

Tractor Supply announced it would pull out of its DEI initiatives shortly after the video was published. Starbuck took credit for the takedown, and called on other companies—like Lowe's, Harley-Davidson and John Deere—to follow suit.

As President Donald Trump took office earlier this year, the DEI debate burst into the mainstream political scene.

He banned transgender people from serving in the military, and slashed multiple federal programs that supported marginalized communities.

Isen said many companies caved to this political pressure and were afraid of being caught in the crossfire of “culture wars.”

Just because some companies are backing out doesn’t mean DEI is dead.

Numerous prominent businesses have stood up in the face of political and consumer pressure and sustained, if not expanded, their inclusive initiatives.

Apple has kept up its inclusion and diversity page, continued an initiative that creates pathways to engineering for students at historically Black colleges and most recently announced its Pride collection for this year.

Costco has stood firmly behind its DEI initiatives, such as inclusive hiring practices and fair wages. Almost all of the company's shareholders voted against an anti-DEI proposal that would have made Costco review its inclusive practices and the company is thriving.

Here are some of the other major companies that remain committed to DEI:

Ben and Jerry's

Coca-Cola

Levi Strauss & Co.

Marriott International

NFL

Pinterest

Sephora

Ulta

e.l.f. Beauty

Patagonia

Procter and Gamble

Southwest Airlines

Delta Airlines

T.J. Maxx

Microsoft

Kroger

The list goes on, but the corporate commitment to DEI isn't quite as dead as some may want you to believe.

Isen said DEI is both a smart workplace and economic decision.

“When you become an inclusive company, and you promote fairness and inclusivity and equity within an organization or company, you’re fostering an environment where people work closer together,” Isen said. “You’re creating a professional camaraderie that produces quantifiable business results.”

In a 2023 study, consulting firm McKinsey and Company found that companies with greater representation on executive teams were 39% more likely to financially outperform companies with less ethnic and gender representation.

Isen said companies that stray from DEI initiatives, like PepsiCo, Walmart and McDonalds, will face "horrific" consequences. He pointed to Target, which saw a decline in foot traffic during the first quarter of this year after it abandoned its commitment to DEI policies.

Target CEO Brian Cornell said the decline could have been attributed to the combination of consumer fears of Trump's tariffs and boycotts following the company's DEI abandonment.

The fate of DEI isn’t predictable.

Isen said the economic state of the country “unfortunately creates a powerless consumer.” This is because many people can’t afford to boycott brands that abandon DEI, because shopping at certain stores is the only affordable or accessible way to provide essentials for their family.

“Traditionally, the only way to really show their unhappiness was not to patronize the brand or the company or anything associated with it,” Isen said. “But many people can’t do that.”

Though Isen said there are other ways consumers can advocate for DEI—such as contacting their representatives or company management—it’s ultimately up to the companies themselves to understand the value inclusion provides to their culture and profitability.

