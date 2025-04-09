Dow surges 2,500 as US stocks soar in relief after Trump pauses some of his tariffs

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. stocks are soaring on a euphoric Wall Street Wednesday after President Donald Trump said he would back off on most of his global tariffs temporarily, as investors had so desperately hoped he would.

The S&P 500 was up 8% in afternoon trading and heading toward one of its best days in decades. It had been sinking earlier in the day amid worries about whether Trump's trade war would drag the economy into a recession. But then came the posting on social media from Trump that investors worldwide had been waiting and wishing for.

“I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE,” Trump said, after recognizing the more than 75 countries that he said have been negotiating on trade and had not retaliated against his latest increase in tariffs.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent later told reporters that Trump was pausing his so-called 'reciprocal' tariffs on most of the country's biggest trading partners, but maintaining his 10% tariff on nearly all global imports. China was a big exception, with tariffs going up to 125% against its products.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shot up to a gain of 2,561 points, or 6.8%, as of 2:35 p.m. Eastern time, after erasing an earlier loss of nearly 370 points. The Nasdaq composite was 10.3% higher, a gain that would count as a good year for the broad stock market.

The relief came for Wall Street after doubts had crept in about whether Trump cared about the financial pain the U.S. stock market was taking because of his tariffs. The S&P 500, the index that sits at the center of many 401(k) accounts, came into the day roughly 19% below its record set less than two months ago.

That came as a surprise to many professional investors, who had long thought that a president who used to crow about records for the Dow under his watch would pull back on policies if they sent markets reeling.

Wall Street also got a boost Wednesday from a relatively smooth auction of U.S. Treasurys in the bond market. Earlier jumps in Treasury yields had been rattling the market, indicating increasing levels of stress.

Analysts say several reasons could have been behind the rise, including hedge funds and other investors having to sell their Treasury bonds to raise cash in order to make up for losses in the stock market. Investors outside the United States may also be selling their U.S. Treasurys because of the trade war. Such actions would push down prices for Treasurys, which in turn would push up their yields.

Regardless of the reasons behind it, higher yields on Treasurys add pressure on the stock market and push upward on rates for mortgages and other loans for U.S. households and businesses.

The moves were particularly notable because U.S. Treasury bonds have historically been seen as some of the safest possible investments, and their yields have tended to fall — not rise — during scary times for the market. This week's sharp rise had brought the yield on the 10-year Treasury back to where it was in late February.

After approaching 4.50% in the morning, the yield on the 10-year Treasury pulled back to 4.39% following Trump's pause and the Treasury's auction. That's still up from 4.26% late Tuesday and from just 4.01% at the end of last week.

Of course, the trade war is not over. Bessent and Trump clearly showed their anger at China, the world's second-largest economy, which has been ratcheting up its own tariffs on U.S. goods and announcing other countermeasures with each move Trump has made.

“If the U.S. insists on further escalating its economic and trade restrictions, China has the firm will and abundant means to take necessary countermeasures and fight to the end” the Ministry of Commerce said earlier in the day.

Later, Bessent clearly said, “Do not retaliate, and you will be rewarded.”

On Wall Street, the gains were nevertheless widespread across the U.S. stock market, and 94% of the stocks in the S&P 500 index rose.

Leading the way were airlines and other stocks that need customers feeling confident enough to travel for work or for vacation.

Delta Air Lines soared 23.1%. Earlier in the day, it had pulled financial forecasts for 2025 as the trade war scrambles expectations for business and household spending and depresses bookings across the travel sector.

“With broad economic uncertainty around global trade, growth has largely stalled,” CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement on Wednesday. “In this slower-growth environment, we are protecting margins and cash flow by focusing on what we can control.”

In stock markets abroad, indexes tumbled across most of Europe and much of Asia after they closed before Trump's announcement.

London’s FTSE 100 dropped 2.9%, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 sank 3.9% and the CAC 40 fell 3.3% in Paris.

Chinese stocks were an outlier, and indexes rose 0.7% in Hong Kong and 1.3% in Shanghai.

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

