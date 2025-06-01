FBI and law enforcement respond to 'terror attack' in Boulder, Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. — (AP) — Law enforcement and FBI agents were responding on Sunday to what the FBI described as a “targeted terror attack” in Boulder, Colorado.

“Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available,” FBI Director Kash Patel posted on social media.

Boulder Police said they were evacuating several blocks of the typically popular pedestrian mall area, saying that there were “several victims” in the attack without providing further details.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement that he was “closely monitoring” the situation, adding that “hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.