Florida man is executed for the killings of an 8-year-old girl and her grandmother

STARKE, Fla. — (AP) — A Florida man who killed an 8-year-old girl and her grandmother on a night in which he drank heavily and used drugs was executed Thursday evening.

Prison officials said Edward James, 63, was pronounced dead at 8:15 p.m. after receiving a three-drug injection at Florida State Prison near Starke. He drew the death penalty after pleading guilty to the Sept. 19, 1993, killings of Toni Neuner, 8, and her grandmother, Betty Dick, 58.

As he awaited the injection, James said he did not wish to give a final statement. Then, as the drugs were administered, James breathed heavily, his arms flinching and then he was still.

Three other executions were carried out this week in the U.S., including the lethal injection earlier Thursday of an Oklahoma man for the fatal shooting of a woman during a home invasion. Arizona executed a man by an injection Wednesday and Louisiana used nitrogen gas for the first time Tuesday, putting a man to death as that state ended a 15-year pause on executions.

The U.S. Supreme Court denied James' final appeals earlier in the day, clearing the way for the state's second execution of the year. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed James' death warrant earlier this year and another warrant for an execution in early April.

James had been renting a room in Dick’s house in Casselberry, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Orlando, where Toni Neuner and three other children were staying the night of the attack.

Court records show James drank up to 24 beers at a party, downed some gin and also took LSD before returning to his room at Dick’s house. The girl was raped and strangled to death. The other children were not harmed.

James, who pleaded guilty to the charges, was also convicted of the girl’s rape and of stealing Dick’s jewelry and car after stabbing her 21 times. Court documents show James drove the car across the country, occasionally selling pieces of jewelry until he was arrested on Oct. 6 of that year in Bakersfield, California.

Police obtained a videotaped confession from James, who despite his guilty pleas was sentenced to death upon an 11-1 recommendation by a jury.

James’ lawyers had filed several appeals with state and federal courts, all of which were denied. Most recently, the Florida Supreme Court rejected an argument that his longtime use of drugs and alcohol, several head injuries and a heart attack in 2023 led to a mental decline that would make executing him cruel and unusual punishment.

The justices instead agreed with a lower court decision that “James’s cognitive issues do not shield him from execution.” The court also rejected an argument from James’ lawyers that a heart attack he suffered in prison led to oxygen deprivation that affected his brain and should have been considered as new evidence for halting plans to execute him.

The nonprofit Death Penalty Information Center said Florida uses a three-drug cocktail for its lethal injection: a sedative, a paralytic and a drug that stops the heart.

Earlier this year, James Ford was executed for the 1997 killings of a couple in Charlotte County — witnessed by their toddler daughter, who survived.

Florida officials said they are next preparing for the scheduled April 8 execution of Michael Tanzi for the 2000 slaying of a woman in the Florida Keys.

