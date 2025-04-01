FORECAST: Gloomy weather, few showers expected tomorrow

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- We are tracking cooler and gloomy weather tomorrow before an unprecedented warm-up.
- The weather is expected to be nice and quiet for the Knights game into the evening.
- However, by tomorrow morning, clouds and a few showers will start to appear on the scene.
- The clouds and occasional raindrops will keep temperatures in the upper 60s for most of the day.
- After that, warm air will break out, and we’ll be pushing 90 by the end of the week.
