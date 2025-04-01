FORECAST: Gloomy weather, few showers expected tomorrow

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We are tracking cooler and gloomy weather tomorrow before an unprecedented warm-up.

The weather is expected to be nice and quiet for the Knights game into the evening.

However, by tomorrow morning, clouds and a few showers will start to appear on the scene.

The clouds and occasional raindrops will keep temperatures in the upper 60s for most of the day.

After that, warm air will break out, and we’ll be pushing 90 by the end of the week.

