News

FORECAST: Gloomy weather, few showers expected tomorrow

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • We are tracking cooler and gloomy weather tomorrow before an unprecedented warm-up.  
  • The weather is expected to be nice and quiet for the Knights game into the evening.
  • However, by tomorrow morning, clouds and a few showers will start to appear on the scene.
  • The clouds and occasional raindrops will keep temperatures in the upper 60s for most of the day.
  • After that, warm air will break out, and we’ll be pushing 90 by the end of the week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:


©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Countdown Timer
Banner Image
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
Tickets go on sale April 2

Most Read