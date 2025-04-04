News

FORECAST: Near-record heat, chance for showers later this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • We’re tracking record heat possible for today! Even this morning’s low temperatures in the upper 60s were expected to break the morning record.
  • Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The record is 87 set back in 1999.
  • We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with a bit of a breeze out of the southwest.
  • It’s a similar story tomorrow with summerlike conditions that will challenge the record.
  • Our next storm system arrives late Sunday afternoon, bringing showers and a few storms to the area.
  • The threat for rain continues through early Monday with total rainfall accumulations near an inch.
  • We’re then back to reality with cooler conditions for the middle of next week.

