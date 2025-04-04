FORECAST: Near-record heat, chance for showers later this weekend

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We’re tracking record heat possible for today! Even this morning’s low temperatures in the upper 60s were expected to break the morning record.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The record is 87 set back in 1999.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with a bit of a breeze out of the southwest.

It’s a similar story tomorrow with summerlike conditions that will challenge the record.

Our next storm system arrives late Sunday afternoon, bringing showers and a few storms to the area.

The threat for rain continues through early Monday with total rainfall accumulations near an inch.

We’re then back to reality with cooler conditions for the middle of next week.

