FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine today, with highs in the lower 70s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • We get back to sunshine today as pleasant weather returns – highs in the lower 70s with plenty of sun.
  • Some clouds come back in tomorrow, with a few showers but no stormy weather.
  • If the clouds are thick enough tomorrow, temperatures may not get into the lower 70s.
  • Highs return to the lower 80s Thursday and then we’ll be near 90° by Friday and Saturday.
  • Right now, we’re forecasting record highs into the weekend.
  • Next big rain chance looks like it’s on the way for Sunday afternoon and evening.

