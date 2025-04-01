FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine today, with highs in the lower 70s

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- We get back to sunshine today as pleasant weather returns – highs in the lower 70s with plenty of sun.
- Some clouds come back in tomorrow, with a few showers but no stormy weather.
- If the clouds are thick enough tomorrow, temperatures may not get into the lower 70s.
- Highs return to the lower 80s Thursday and then we’ll be near 90° by Friday and Saturday.
- Right now, we’re forecasting record highs into the weekend.
- Next big rain chance looks like it’s on the way for Sunday afternoon and evening.
