FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine today, with highs in the lower 70s

We get back to sunshine today as pleasant weather returns – highs in the lower 70s with plenty of sun.

Some clouds come back in tomorrow, with a few showers but no stormy weather.

If the clouds are thick enough tomorrow, temperatures may not get into the lower 70s.

Highs return to the lower 80s Thursday and then we’ll be near 90° by Friday and Saturday.

Right now, we’re forecasting record highs into the weekend.

Next big rain chance looks like it’s on the way for Sunday afternoon and evening.

