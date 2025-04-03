FORECAST: Serious heat expected as we head into the weekend

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- We will be watching some serious heat build in Charlotte over the coming days.
- A stray shower or two will be possible tonight, but after that, the skies will start to clear.
- Tomorrow will bring brighter skies, as well as a record high.
- We are expected to reach nearly 90 degrees on Saturday before storms move in on Sunday.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group