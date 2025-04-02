News

FORECAST: Temperatures are expected to reach nearly 80 degrees tomorrow

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • We are tracking the surge of warm air that is moving into the Charlotte area.
  • Clouds and raindrops are expected to remain tonight into tomorrow.
  • However, behind the scenes, we will be transitioning to a more summer-like weather pattern.
  • Temperatures are expected to reach nearly 80 degrees tomorrow afternoon.
  • We will experience even more sunshine on Friday, with temperatures reaching nearly 90 degrees.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:


©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read