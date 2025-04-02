FORECAST: Temperatures are expected to reach nearly 80 degrees tomorrow

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- We are tracking the surge of warm air that is moving into the Charlotte area.
- Clouds and raindrops are expected to remain tonight into tomorrow.
- However, behind the scenes, we will be transitioning to a more summer-like weather pattern.
- Temperatures are expected to reach nearly 80 degrees tomorrow afternoon.
- We will experience even more sunshine on Friday, with temperatures reaching nearly 90 degrees.
