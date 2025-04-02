FORECAST: Temperatures are expected to reach nearly 80 degrees tomorrow

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We are tracking the surge of warm air that is moving into the Charlotte area.

Clouds and raindrops are expected to remain tonight into tomorrow.

However, behind the scenes, we will be transitioning to a more summer-like weather pattern.

Temperatures are expected to reach nearly 80 degrees tomorrow afternoon.

We will experience even more sunshine on Friday, with temperatures reaching nearly 90 degrees.

