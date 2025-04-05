FORECAST: Warm, muggy Sunday morning

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We are in for a soggy Sunday afternoon. The first half of the day will likely be dry, but it will be VERY muggy in the morning as moisture streams into the region.

We’ll see showers and storms move into the high country and foothills during the mid to late afternoon and continue to spread across the area overnight and for the first half of the day on Monday. This is going to bring us some much-needed rainfall.

There is a LOW chance for thunderstorms, but the severe threat looks minimal.

1-2 inches of rain likely

Turning cooler later next week

