France’s foreign minister says the US ambassador to Paris must respond to a French summons

PARIS — France's spat with the U.S. ambassador to Paris took another turn Tuesday with the French foreign minister saying the top U.S. diplomat in France must explain himself after ignoring a French summons.

The minister suggested that Ambassador Charles Kushner won't have access to French government officials until he complies.

French authorities had summoned Kushner — the father of U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner — for a meeting on Monday evening over comments from the Trump administration that France objected to. French diplomats said Kushner did not show up.

Speaking Tuesday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot described the failure to attend as “a surprise” that flew in the face of diplomatic protocol and will dent Kushner’s ability to serve as an ambassador.

“It will, naturally, affect his capacity to exercise his mission in our country,” Barrot said, speaking to public broadcaster France Info.

“When these explanations have taken place, then the U.S. ambassador in France will, naturally, regain access to members of the French government," the minister added.

The U.S. Embassy did not respond to an Associated Press request for comment on Monday and a follow-up request on Tuesday morning also got no immediate reply.

The French foreign ministry had summoned Kushner over Trump administration tweets about the beating death in France of a far-right activist.

Barrot said the comments needed to be discussed with Kushner.

“We must have an explanation with him," the minister said. "We don’t accept that foreign countries can come and interfere, invite themselves, into the national political debate.”

